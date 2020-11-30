(Bloomberg) -- Klaus Kleinfeld, the former chief executive officer of Arconic, is the latest high-profile business figure planning to raise money for deals through a blank-check company, according to people familiar with the matter.

The German businessman is preparing to list a special purpose acquisition company called Constellation in New York in December, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.

The SPAC could raise more than $300 million, the people said. Kleinfeld is poised to lead Constellation, according to the people. Deutsche Bank AG, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley are advising on the listing, the people said. Representatives for Kleinfeld and the banks declined to comment.

SPACs have raised more than $60 billion this year, a record, Bloomberg data show. While almost all that money has been chasing takeovers in the U.S., there is a growing number of SPACs looking for opportunities in Europe. Constellation will scout for deals in both regions, the people said.

Constellation will mark a return to the corporate fore for Kleinfeld, who stepped down as CEO of engineering group Arconic following a tussle with activist investor Elliott Management Corp.’s Paul Singer in 2017. Arconic was a spin off from aluminum group Alcoa, where Kleinfeld had spent almost a decade. Prior to that he was CEO of Siemens AG, a role from which he resigned in 2007 in the wake of a bribery probe into the German conglomerate’s business.

Kleinfeld’s experience has also landed him roles as an adviser to world leaders in the past. He served on U.S. President Donald Trump’s manufacturing council and has advised Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on reform plans and his Neom megacity project.

