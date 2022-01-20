(Bloomberg) -- The former head of Brazil local currency trading at Bank of America Corp. is launching a new asset-management firm in Latin America’s largest economy.

Vinicius Fukushiro, together with Ricardo Fuscaldi, is setting up TNAX Capital, which will focus on hedge funds and equity funds, according to regulatory filings. The firm is still undergoing regulatory processes, its website says, without providing a launch date.

Fukushiro, who left Bank of America in 2021 after a 15-year stint, will be the firm’s chief investment officer, while Fuscaldi -- who worked at the asset-management business of Santander’s Brazil unit and UBS Group AG -- will act as chief compliance and risk officer, filings show.

Fukushiro and Fuscaldi didn’t reply to a request for comment.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.