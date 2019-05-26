(Bloomberg) -- A former banker led the early vote count in Lithuania’s presidential runoff, a small victory for pro-European Union political forces who are trying to beat back a challenge by nationalists in the bloc's parliamentary elections.

Gitanas Nauseda, 54, former chief economist at SEB Bank AB’s unit in Lithuania, had 75% of Sunday’s vote, with 29% of districts counted, the Election Committee said on its website. His opponent Ingrida Simonyte, who was finance minister during the global economic crisis and is backed by the opposition Homeland Union, had 24%. Simonyte still has a chance to overtake Nauseda, as she’s favored in larger cities that report results later.

“We may need to wait until some final districts in urban areas report results before we can call the winner,” said Tomas Janeliunas, a political science professor at Vilnius University.

The ballot has been marked by unambiguously pro-EU sentiment by both candidates. It follows the victory of like-minded anti-graft activist Zuzana Caputova in Slovakia's presidential vote last month and represents a win for the parties trying to push back against surging nationalism among Lithuania’s post-communist peers.

Both candidates have pledged to fight economic inequality, reject populism and keep the Baltic country of 2.8 million oriented toward the EU’s liberal values. If he wins, Nauseda said his first job in office will be to help form a new cabinet, Lithuania needs ``stability and continuity in the government.''

That may be an early olive branch to Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis, who threatened to resign and dissolve his government a year before regular elections after he was knocked out in the first round. He later recanted after the governing Peasants and Greens Union confirmed support for him last week.

An independent political novice, Nauseda, became a household name by appearing on everything from TV cooking shows to the nightly news. He has long been seen as a successor President Dalia Grybauskaite, a harsh critic of Russia who’s finishing her second and final term in office.

