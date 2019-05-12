(Bloomberg) -- A former banker led the early vote count in Lithuania’s presidential election and looked set for a runoff against Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis, who has threatened to quit and dissolve the government if he fails to advance to the May 26 second round.

Gitanas Nauseda, who was once the chief economist of SEB Bank AB’s unit in the Baltic nation, fended off efforts by Skvernelis to blame him and other establishment-linked candidates for economic inequality that’s the second-highest in the European Union.

Overcoming populist and anti-elite rhetoric similar to that seen in races across the bloc for this month’s EU parliamentary elections, Nauseda took 31% of Sunday’s vote, with with 11% of districts counted, the Election Committee said on its website. Skvernelis had 29%.

Ingrida Simonyte, who led the Finance Ministry when the global financial crisis hammered the country’s economic output a decade ago, was an unexpected third after leading in opinion polls. She had 23%.

