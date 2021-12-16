(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. is considering former chairman of the British Broadcasting Corp. Michael Grade to chair media regulator Ofcom, according to people familiar with the matter.

Grade, 78, has represented the ruling Conservative Party in the U.K.’s upper legislative chamber the House of Lords since 2011, after a career which took him through the boardrooms of Britain’s top broadcasters.

Grade and his spokeswoman declined opportunities to comment. The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, which is overseeing the process, and the government’s headhunter Saxton Bampfylde also both declined to comment.

The consideration of Grade, who also held senior roles at ITV Plc and Channel 4, comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s favored candidate and former long-time Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre dropped out. A candidate in the original selection process, Ed Vaizey, has not applied this time, the people said.

