(Bloomberg) -- Daleep Singh is a former US deputy national security adviser in the Biden administration and a key architect of US sanctions against Russia. He spoke recently with Daniel Flatley, a national security reporter with Bloomberg News in Washington, about his ideas for a US-led doctrine of economic statecraft. Here’s a transcript, which has been edited for length and clarity:

Flatley: Can you briefly describe your idea for establishing a “doctrine” of economic statecraft?

Singh: Great power competition is not going away. It’s likely to intensify in the years ahead and set against the alternatives of military conflict between nuclear powers or just standing aside when core principles that lie at the heart of the UN charter are under threat, sanctions and statecraft are going to remain a fixture of foreign policy. My point is, let’s get on with the work of institutionalizing how, when, and why statecraft is used. And I’m using statecraft to cover not just sanctions, but export controls and price caps and tariffs and investment restrictions, asset seizures, etc. That means articulating at the highest levels of government a doctrine of economic statecraft that sets out guiding principles or rules, rules of engagement, code of conduct, number one, but also an analytical infrastructure. Number two, that that takes these tools seriously and puts an interdisciplinary team in position to execute against multiple scenarios even at once. And then third involves the conduct of statecraft that achieves balance, a balance between tools that generate economic harm, but also those that generate economic good in terms of how we execute. So that’s the basic rationale.

Flatley: And how do you understand the difference between a doctrine of war and a doctrine of economic statecraft? What would really be the difference between the two?

Singh: We have spent hundreds of years crafting military doctrine, but only a tiny fraction of that time doing so for economic statecraft. The purpose of doing so is two-fold. One, taken seriously, it would constrain ourselves, meaning those in the US government, and prevent overreach. But number two, it would give comfort to the world that we’re not firing economic weapons in an arbitrary or capricious way. Your question is what it would it look like? And I think this is similar to what you see in military doctrine. It would first lay down guiding principles. For example, these tools should be used sparingly when core international principles are at stake. Two, they should be responsible to avoid unnecessary spillovers to the civilian population of the target and third countries. Three, they should be calibrated to maximize the chance of coordination with allies and partners. Four, they should be designed in a way that’s flexible, so they can be ratcheted higher or lower depending on the target’s response and the impact delivered. And then fifth, I would say they should be sustainable because statecraft tends to have effect over the long term.

These are illustrative principles, but I think at the highest levels of US government and then with our allies and partners, we should put down on paper exactly what these principles mean. The second part of doctrine, I think is it should give direction to building an analytical infrastructure that, as I mentioned, takes statecraft seriously. So that starts with taking a regular inventory of the tools at our disposal, all of them: Sanctions, export controls, tariffs, travel bans, etc. And then second, as a matter of practice, we should assess the efficacy of these tools when they’re used alone, when they’re used in tandem, when they’re used unilaterally or multilaterally, ex-ante or ex-post to a trigger event. And then third, I think we should study carefully the historical spillovers from using these tools. And the objective is to identify their limitations and their trade-offs and also to document for the public lessons learned. And then fourth, just like the military does, we should stress-test and war-game the tools of statecraft against simulated conflict scenarios, especially the remote ones that stretch the imagination.

And I think those tests should begin by assessing where do our economic strengths intersect with the target’s vulnerabilities and vice versa. Because statecraft is generally a multiplayer repeated game. The target has options too. And that should evolve into a continuous process that allows us to identify where we need to strengthen or invent new tools, new defense mechanisms, new forms of coordination. You mentioned the military, but I also think there’s something to be learned from central banks since this is about economic statecraft. I mean, central banks like the Fed, they invest in an analytical infrastructure, just like the one that I described. And I saw it firsthand for their tools, for their growing list of unconventional tools that they’ve used to fight crises. I’m thinking about asset purchases, but also special liquidity facilities that we used during Covid, the discount window, forward guidance and so on. The Fed takes inventory of those tools. So should government authorities.

This is going to require interdisciplinary expertise. And it has to draw from economics. Financial markets, geopolitics, but also international law, domestic law, diplomacy. Treasury just posted and filled an opening for a chief sanctions economist. That’s a good step. But it’s just a start, because this team, as I envisage it, needs to have the crisis absorption capacity to handle multiple crises at once. And it needs to develop connective tissue with allies and partners, existing ones, but also potential ones outside the G-7. And it needs to develop communication channels with stakeholders in the private sector and the regulatory community, including the Fed, so that we can execute and coordinate at pace in the crucible moment.

And then finally, I really think we need to achieve more balance in the conduct of statecraft. Sanctions receive enormous attention as a coercive device. If you don’t change behavior, we will cause you economic pain, right? But that’s not a message that wins hearts and minds. I experienced pushback firsthand. It’s on us, on policymakers to balance the increased use of sanctions, which I think will prove necessary with an even greater emphasis on statecraft that offers mutual economic gain, which I think is our true competitive advantage. And here I’m thinking about tools like infrastructure finance and concessionary lending, like sovereign loan guarantees, debt relief, revitalized multilateral development banks, especially the World Bank, technology partnerships, supply chain deals. Basically, we need to demonstrate the, the promise of statecraft and how American economic strength can, can offer mutual gain to countries that right now might be skeptical about how we exercise our tools.

Flatley: Over the years, some people have called for the creation of a department of economic statecraft or an economic intelligence agency. Would you be a proponent of something like that? Or do you think it can be handled in the interagency process as it currently exists?

Singh: My view is that proximity to power is the most important consideration. So this effort I’m describing should start at the White House, and it should be down the hall from the president. And my sense is that it should be co-led by the National Security Advisor and the National Economic Council director. And it should be executed using the existing interagency channels because we have to draw from the Treasury Department, the State Department, the Defense Department, Commerce, US Trade Representative, I mean, you can go on. Many, many, many agencies and departments. I don’t think we need to invent a new organization. We just have to give it appropriate lift and then appropriate resources. What’s missing right now are resources.

Flatley: And would this be something that other countries would sign onto? Would there be a pact like between the US, China and Russia, for instance, on economic statecraft? Or is this something that just the US needs to develop internally?

Singh: It has to start with the US. We have to decide for ourselves what it means to lay down a doctrine of economic statecraft. But then I think we have to move in concentric circles, starting with the G-7 and our closest allies within the G-7. Actually, there was an annex in last year’s G-7 summit statement that I think of as an embryonic effort to lay down some of those principles. But I think that that should be put in bold neon lights at the next opportunity. And then for statecraft to really achieve its promise, it has to go beyond the G-7. And so ultimately there would be a diplomatic effort to expand the doctrine to countries in the G-20, particularly geopolitical swing states like India, Indonesia, South Africa, Turkey, Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and others such as Singapore, that could find a lot of merit in the way we would lay down this doctrine and what it would mean in practice.

Flatley: From there, would you expand to approaching adversary like China or Russia to say like, look, we have this coalition of partners that are signing onto this, and this is what will be coming your way if you don’t fall in line?

Singh: The first option would be not to do so in a threatening manner, but to say, you know, the tools of economic statecraft are going to be used, let’s agree, with more frequency and more potency than we’ve seen in decades. We, both of our countries have much, much at risk from the use of these tools. And let’s not engage in a race to the bottom in how they’re executed. Let’s agree on, let’s agree on rules of engagement and a code of conduct and guardrails much like we’ve done with agreements like the Geneva Convention.

To answer your question explicitly, yes, we ultimately should engage Russia and China and North Korea, Iran, others that we consider to be adversaries, but that’s not the starting point of the process. That’s a much more advanced phase.

Flatley: So how do you preserve the element of surprise if you are creating and promulgating this doctrine and putting it out there for everybody to see?

Singh: Well, I’m not talking about broadcasting our playbook or an escalation ladder or even what’s in the, what’s in the R&D lab in terms of new tools or augmented or enhanced existing ones. I’m talking about articulating the principles and the rules of engagement and the code of conduct and demonstrating more balance in how we practice statecraft. But the analytical infrastructure that I described, I view that as a mostly internal effort, the details of which would be shared strategically. And I would say sparingly.

Flatley: One thing I wanted to ask about was sanctions. One of the criticisms of sanctions, as I’m sure you’re well aware, is that they’re used too much or that once you have them on, they’re very hard to take off. So as part of this doctrine, could you see revisiting the way that sanctions are used and perhaps revising them to give yourself more flexibility in terms of putting them on and taking them off?

Singh: Definitely. They have to be seen as flexible enough to be ratcheted higher or lower depending on the behavior of the target. I mean, ultimately the purpose of sanctions in their best form is to change behavior. And if the target doesn’t believe that a change in their country’s behavior would merit a change in sanctions policy, then there’s no real incentive to act in the manner that we intend. And that’s self-defeating. That’s why sanctions that are designed for regime change often fall flat. Because if the goal of sanctions intended for regime change is to remove a leader from office, well, the alternative to being in office for many despots is jail or death. And so that is never going to be a sufficient incentive to adjust course. Sanctions work better when there’s a clearly defined behavioral change that is achievable and when sanctions can be adjusted accordingly in response to that behavioral change.

Flatley: Do you think the “carrots,” the positive inducements like debt relief and infrastructure spending and all that, are sufficient to counter the “sticks” of sanctions and other penalties?

Singh: Two points. One is that the efficacy of sanctions and statecraft has a lot to do with the size of the coalition that’s implementing the measure, both in terms of the direct impact delivered but also in terms of the evasion avoided. And the argument I would make to Congress is that appropriating money to provide debt relief to low-income countries that are, let’s say, in the balance in terms of their geopolitical alignment, that is a very good bang for the buck relative to not having that country in our coalition or perhaps aiding an adversary in a conflict scenario. War is always going to be more expensive and so are lesser forms of conflict. So, I would say from an economic perspective, a very good use of taxpayer resources would be to invest in these positive inducements.

More importantly, we know that two-thirds of the world’s population lives in countries that have not joined the sanctions regime against Russia. In some circumstances, their hesitance to do so is rooted in a belief that it is essentially a unilateral exercise of brute American financial force. And that is a very damaging perception. It’s an incorrect perception, but it’s a very damaging perception that I think is rooted in the visibility of our sanctions regime relative to other tools.

That’s why I think visibly, forcefully, emphatically using these positive inducements to offer mutual economic gain can change the narrative. And it gives us a better chance when a conflict scenario arises to ask a country in sub-Saharan Africa to join us in a cause where we think we have shared interests. Right now, I think there’s skepticism about our true purpose and about their perceptions. That’s the problem. Their perception is that we use American financial force in ways that don’t visibly benefit them. Larry Summers makes the quip that we make speeches about shared values but many countries view those as lectures when China is building airports. That is a really unfortunate perception we have to combat.

Flatley: Why do you say it’s an incorrect perception? What is the incentive to sign on to something that may not have any immediately apparent benefit to you as a country?

Singh: China is now by far the world’s largest bilateral creditor to developing countries. China’s lending is more than double the size of all Paris club creditors, including the US and most of the OECD combined. But look, I think there’s an enormous geostrategic opportunity for the US and the G-7 to step up while China is stepping back in terms of this lending. The IMF has said that a majority of low-income countries are either in debt distress or at high risk of falling into debt distress. We know from studies of Belt and Road contracts that China’s lending often includes highly non-standard provisions that have allowed China to take very aggressive action to get repaid or to exert very unusual amounts of influence on the debtor, like collateral pledges that have nothing to do with the infrastructure project itself and give China access to ports or commodities and non-disclosure provisions that keep the borrower’s citizens in the dark.

On top of all of that, we know that right now when countries have an almost unprecedented need for external financing, Chinese net lending to the developing world is falling sharply. And where they’re still lending, the average borrowing cost for distressed countries is considerably higher than for rescue loans extended by the IMF. So, there’s a real opportunity for us to step up right now where China has essentially engaged in deals that are not in the interest of the borrowing country. And again, that’s going to require, that’s going to require Congress to give us the financial firepower to step up. It’s going to require coordination with other G-7 countries so that the sum is greater than the individual parts.

And it’s going to require creativity because there may be tools that we need to create or at least enhance so that we don’t just go to countries in Latin America and Asia and sub-Saharan Africa and give speeches, but we say, look, we want to compete and we want to compete on economically attractive terms to what you’ve been offered by China. And we’re not going to force them to choose. We shouldn’t force them to choose. We should just ask them to give us a chance. And I think we’re in an era in which economic real politic is necessary. We have to have an unsentimental look at where our interests align with those of non-geopolitically aligned countries. And that’s going to require the kinds of tools that I’m describing.

Flatley: Is the rise in the use of economic statecraft related directly to the rise of China? Or is there some other thing happening in the world that explains why these tools are being used more now?

Singh: I think it’s a function of the fact that we’re in the most intense period of great power competition in at least three decades since the end of the Cold War, maybe much longer. And yes, I think it stems from the fact that both Russia and China have revealed and expressed a desire to challenge the US-led international order, and the US and our allies are pushing back forcefully. But as this contest plays out, we have to acknowledge that there is a large group of countries, large countries, sizable countries, G-20 economies, that are apparently hedging their bets and trying to carve out a non-aligned path. So, I think that is a backdrop for extended uncertainty in terms of the geopolitics. It’s an environment in which cross-border cooperation is more difficult on cross-border risks like pandemics and climate change and debt distress and migration.

But it’s also a backdrop in which we should expect more frequent conflict. And as I mentioned, let’s hope since great powers are also nuclear powers that this conflict doesn’t take a kinetic form. But that just means the path of least resistance is going to be a theater of conflict in the economic and technological realm. And that’s why statecraft is going to be used more frequently. That’s why I say it’s going to be increasingly a fixture of foreign policy in this geopolitical environment. So that’s the entire premise for why I’m saying we have to get on with the work of institutionalizing how, when, and why we use these tools.

Flatley: Do you see the rise of economic statecraft as sort of a disintegration or a kind of entropy on the part of globalization? It seems to me it’s connected to globalization, but does this mean that globalization is failing or does this mean that we’re just entering a new phase?

Singh: I don’t think globalization is failing. I think we went through a period of hyper-globalization starting in the 1990s. That was a unipolar moment. It was a time of great moderation in the global economy where all the old -isms of the 20th century were out – nationalism, communism, totalitarianism – and democratic capitalism and global supply chains were in. China joined the WTO in 2001. Russia made the G-7 the G-8 in 1998. Europe introduced the euro and technology was ushering in an ICT boom that peaked in the early 2000s. I think there were excesses during that period that were laid bare in terms of our own political economy and many other advanced democracies, but also outside of democracies.

And that I think was the backdrop for the kind of geopolitical competition that we’re now in. And that is going to involve a retreat from the high point of globalization that was reached in the late 1990s and 2000. But it’s not a rupture, it’s just a moderation. You might want to call it “slow-balization.” I think that’s the most accurate way to describe it. If you look at world trade as a percentage of world GDP, it’s not collapsing, but it is plateauing. And I think we’re all looking for a different equilibrium. I am not one of those people that says the sky is falling. I think we are just now in a new era in which economic and technological tools are the new theater of competition.

