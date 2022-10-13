(Bloomberg) -- The UK could save £37 billion ($42 billion) a year for the next two years by changing the way the Bank of England’s money-printing program works, according to a former deputy governor of the central bank.

Writing for the Institute for Fiscal Studies, Paul Tucker argues that the government should consider reducing the interest paid on some deposits held by commercial lenders at the BOE.

Under Tucker’s proposal, the move could save between £30 billion and £45 billion in each of the next two years, on average equivalent to “around 9% of recent annual spending on health, education and defence.”

The Treasury has looked at the option in its an attempt to find an easy way of filling the estimated £60 billion hole in the public finances. However, this week it ruled out any imminent change.

A spokesman said so-called “tiered remuneration” would have effectively been “an additional tax on the banks” and put the UK at odds with other major economies, none of which have introduced similar tiering.

As part of the BOE’s £895 billion quantitative-easing program, an equivalent amount of reserves -- deposits held by commercial lenders at the BOE -- were created. The central bank pays interest on those at the benchmark rate, a cost that was initially more than covered by income earned on government bonds bought by the BOE with the money it created.

That equation has changed now that interest rates are rising, prompting the government to consider a revamp.

In a chapter for the IFS Green Budget, Tucker said a system of tiered remuneration, under which a portion of the reserves would earn no interest, could be structured to operate successfully but it was not an “obvious, easy-win reform.”

There could be consequences for “economic efficiency, credit conditions, the resilience of the banking system, and the credibility of the Bank’s operating regime.”

In a perfect world, the “current predicament could -– and arguably should -– have been avoided,” Tucker added. A reform of the arrangements should “be fully analysed by the authorities and debated publicly.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.