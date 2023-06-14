(Bloomberg) -- Former Bank Of England Governor Mark Carney said UK interest rates will remain high for years to come, ensuring governments and consumers will pay more to service debt.

The UK is “going to be paying higher rates of interest for their debt for the foreseeable future,” Carney said in an interview with Robert Peston set to be broadcast Wednesday evening on ITV.

The higher borrowing costs, he said, represent “big tectonic shifts in the global economy” and “mean that we are likely to have higher longer term interest rates for a period of time.”

The comments underscore a darkening outlook for the economy after surprisingly strong inflation and wage data pointed to further rate hikes from the Bank of England. Investors have priced in more than a full percentage point of increases over the next year, which would take the benchmark lending rate to its highest in two decades.

Major UK mortgage lenders have lifted the cost of mortgages in the past few weeks. Carney said consumers should brace for paying higher rates for the forseeable future — “not just measured in, you know, 12 months, 24 months.”

