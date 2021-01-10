(Bloomberg) -- Sandeep Uberoi, the former head of technology, media and telecom for Southeast Asia at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, has joined Jungle Ventures as a strategic adviser.He will lead strategy and corporate development at the Singapore-based venture capital firm and overseee its portfolio companies across Southeast Asia and India, Uberoi said. His focus will include fundraising, partnerships and key initiatives.

“The Southeast Asian tech space is at an inflection point with a large number of exciting companies at the forefront of innovation and execution,” the former banker said in an interview. “Jungle has ambitious plans for growth, and it’s a great time to be part of it.”

Uberoi brings more than five years of experience with Bank of America Merrill Lynch in Singapore. Prior to joining the U.S. investment bank, Oberoi served as a lawyer with O’Melveny & Myers LLP and Baker McKenzie LLP.

