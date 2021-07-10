(Bloomberg) --

Tony Hayward, a former chief executive officer of BP Plc, is in advanced talks to list special purpose acquisition company Energy Transition Partners on the Euronext Amsterdam, Sky News reported Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter who it didn’t identify.

The company aims to raise 175 million euros ($208 million) and has hired JPMorgan Chase & Co. to work on the offering, Sky said. An announcement could be published as soon as next week. Hayward declined to comment to Sky.

