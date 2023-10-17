(Bloomberg) -- A former member of Brazil’s central bank is betting on a less aggressive, two-staged monetary easing cycle in Latin America’s biggest economy, as surging US yields narrow the room for key interest rate cuts.

Bruno Serra, now a portfolio manager at Itau Asset Management in Sao Paulo, expects policymakers to halt their easing campaign when the benchmark Selic nears 11% next year. That’s above the 10.4% traders price into the domestic yield curve and the consensus 9% view from economists. Brazil’s key rate currently stands at 12.75%.

Serra is also counting on a cautious easing cycle in Chile, where he says the market may be exaggerating forecasts for rate reductions.

“Until the Federal Reserve begins easing monetary policy, it’s difficult to see rates in Brazil below 11%,” Serra said in his first interview since leaving the monetary authority at the end of March. The former director of monetary policy worries mostly about the rate differential with the US, where he sees risks of more hikes ahead.

“My concern is how the rate differential will impact the real,” he said. “If the local currency weakens 10% against its peers, it will have a cost to the current cycle.”

At the central bank, Serra managed Brazil’s international reserves, monitored the foreign exchange market and oversaw the daily trades needed to regulate the benchmark Selic level. Now he’s back on the trading floor of a financial institution, in charge of a hedge fund that’s currently shorting the Brazilian real, the Chinese yuan and the Chilean peso against the US dollar.

In the US, he’s receiving rates and holds bullish bets on tech and artificial inteligence stocks as the world’s largest economy benefits from nearshoring. He’s bearish on US retailers, which are more exposed to rate fluctuations.

Two-Staged Easing Cycle

As Brazilian policymakers warn of a disinflation in stages, with price pressures easing only gradually after a rapid cool-down, Serra sees a similar easing campaign. “The first stage needs to be interrupted or, at minimum, carried out with much more caution,” he said. Only after the Fed cuts rates, will there be room for emerging markets to carry on.

Brazil’s central bankers, led by Roberto Campos Neto, are among many in Latin America cutting rates ahead of the Federal Reserve. After an aggressive tightening cycle in the wake of the pandemic, annual inflation has slowed in most of the region’s main economies. Brazilian policymakers last month delivered their second consecutive half-point cut to the Selic and said they intend to maintain that pace going forward.

At times seen as a hawkish member of the board with public speeches that often moved the market, Serra said speeding up the easing cycle “isn’t consistent” with US rate differentials. Discussions about when to start delivering smaller rate cuts will likely begin at the rate-setting meetings of December or February, he added.

Transition Risks

Appointed by Jair Bolsonaro in 2019, Serra left the central bank with its autonomy guaranteed by law. President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva appointed his first two picks to the board in May, including former deputy Finance Minister Gabriel Galipolo as the new director of monetary policy. Galipolo is seen by many inside the ruling Workers’ Party as a likely successor to Campos Neto, whose mandate ends in 2024.

From his new office at the heart of Sao Paulo’s financial district, Serra says investors are pricing in a “clear transition risk” at the central bank, expecting consumer prices to rise above the 3% goal in the foreseeable future. Even after Lula reaffirmed such a target and passed laws aimed at narrowing the budget gap, measures of implied inflation in the next three years near 5%.

The leftist president will get to pick two more board members in December, names that will be taken into account by investors as they assess the bank’s tolerance for inflation during his administration.

“Investors are paying too much to protect themselves from inflation,” Serra said.

The former central banker is hopeful the transition will be carried out in the best possible way, and is wagering that inflation rates implied in the bond market will slow. Still, expectations that consumer prices will keep rising above target are a “latent concern.”

“We’ll see who’s right at some point of next year, possibly by the second quarter.”

