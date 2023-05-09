(Bloomberg) -- Former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss will visit Taiwan next week to meet with senior members of the self-ruling island’s government.

During her visit, the ex-leader will use a speech to build on remarks made in recent weeks that Western democracies should toughen their stance on China, according to a statement on Monday from her office.

“I’m looking forward to showing solidarity with the Taiwanese people in person in the face of increasingly aggressive behavior and rhetoric from the regime in Beijing,” Truss said in the statement. She described Taiwan as a “beacon of freedom and democracy.”

Truss’s stance on China clashes with that of her successor, Rishi Sunak, who has sought to take a softer tone, pursuing economic ties with the world’s second-biggest economy. At the same time, he has said China represents “an epoch-defining challenge” to international order, and pledged to “support” Taiwan in standing up to Chinese aggression.

The announcement of Truss’s visit comes days after the Times reported that James Cleverly may become the first UK foreign secretary to visit China in more than five years. Truss held power for just seven weeks last year before resigning after her economic policies wreaked havoc in the bond market and tanked the pound.

