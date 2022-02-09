(Bloomberg) -- Ben Durham, a former portfolio manager at Capstone Investment Advisors, is preparing to start his own hedge fund with capital from investors including Squarepoint Capital.

Durham, 39, is setting up Decagon Asset Management and plans to start trading by the middle of this year with seed capital from Squarepoint, the two firms said in a statement. Decagon will be based in London and New York and will bet on the booming market for corporate deals.

The money manager, who previously worked at Davidson Kempner Capital Management, is starting the fund with Nick Kroepfl, a former portfolio manager at Cheyne Capital Management. The duo is getting hundreds of millions of dollars from Squarepoint in exchange for a revenue share with the firm and is in talks with other investors to raise additional capital, according to a person with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified because the information is private.

The startup follows a surge in deal making that helped event-driven hedge funds outperform other strategies last year. Such funds made an average 16% last year, beating average gains by all hedge funds, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“We are in a period of both record M&A volumes and increasing regulatory scrutiny of deals globally,” Durham said in an interview. “Our focus is on these complex and multi-jurisdictional situations where we believe we have a research edge.”

“Our global mandate and ability to invest across the capital structure also means that we aren’t reliant on M&A volumes staying high,” he added.

The investment is Squarepoint’s second seed deal after it backed Hamza Lemssouguer, a former debt trader at Credit Suisse Group AG, for his Arini fund in October. Such capital is a lifeline for startups led by individual traders, who are trying to get a foothold in a world increasingly dominated by larger and established hedge fund firms.

Durham, who will bet on both equities and credit, previously also worked at Kite Lake Capital Management. He met Kroepfl while studying economics at the University of Oxford two decades ago.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.