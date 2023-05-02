Former Central Bank of Kenya Deputies on Shortlist to Become Governor

(Bloomberg) -- Kenya’s Public Service Commission will interview six short-listed candidates on May 9 to fill the post of central bank governor, according to a statement on its website.

Former central bank deputies Haron Sirima and Edward Sambili are among six candidates shortlisted to replace Patrick Njoroge, whose second and final four-year term ends in June. The two men were also considered for the job in 2015, which Njoroge got. Sirima currently heads the nation’s debt management office.

The other candidates are Dorcas Muthoni Mutonyi, Nancy Onyango, a director of the Office of Internal Audit and Inspection at the International Monetary Fund, Adan Abdulla Mohamed and Kamau Thugge, who both serve as advisers to President William Ruto.

Kenya’s central bank is undergoing several senior leadership changes. Lawmakers approved the nomination of Susan Jemtai Koech as deputy governor in March and the Public Service Commission has advertised for the role of a second deputy to replace Sheila M’Mbijjewe’s whose second four-year term also ends in June.

The new leadership will have to contend with a domestic currency that’s been under pressure over the past months, and fell to a record low this week and inflation that’s breached the central bank’s 2.5% to 7.5% target-range since June.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.