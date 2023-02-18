(Bloomberg) -- Ghanaian professional footballer and former Premier League player Christian Atsu was killed in the massive earthquake that hit Turkey’s southern provinces.

Atsu’s body was discovered in a collapsed residence in Hatay, his agent Nana Sechere told Turkish state news agency Anadolu on Saturday. His football club, Hatayspor, said on Twitter that Atsu’s funeral would take place in Ghana.

Atsu, a 31 year-old midfielder, played for some of the top clubs in the English football league, including Chelsea and Newcastle United, between 2013 and 2022, according to a profile published on the Premier League’s website.

He played for Hatayspor this season, a Turkish Super League team based in Hatay, one of the areas hardest hit by the earthquake that has killed more than 45,000 people.

He scored a late game-winner in his last game against Kasimpasa SK on Feb. 5, hours before the earthquake that devastated areas of southern Turkey and northern Syria.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.