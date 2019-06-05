(Bloomberg) -- Rahm Emanuel, the former mayor of Chicago and chief of staff to former President Barack Obama, plans to join Centerview Partners, a person familiar with the matter said.

Emanuel, 59, will open a Centerview office in Chicago, the person said, asking not to be identified because the move hasn’t been announced.

The investment bank, co-founded by Blair Effron and Robert Pruzan, has been expanding in recent years, hiring bankers from larger rivals and scoring advisory assignments on some of the biggest recent mergers. Centerview ranked 10th last year among global merger advisers, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The Wall Street Journal reported Emanuel’s move earlier Wednesday.

To contact the reporter on this story: Hannah Levitt in New York at hlevitt@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Michael J. Moore at mmoore55@bloomberg.net, Steve Dickson

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.