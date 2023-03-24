(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden praised a pair of Canadian citizens whose detention in China sparked an international firestorm, a nod to the solidarity between the US and Canada over rising tensions with Beijing.

Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, who were detained for nearly three years in apparent retaliation for the arrest of a Huawei Technologies Co. executive, attended Biden’s speech to Parliament in Ottawa on Friday. They twice received standing ovations from the guests in the House of Commons.

“Our citizens are not bargaining chips, they’re not diplomatic leverage,” Biden said in his speech, before praising the two. “They’re safely back to their families after more than 1,000 days, 1,000 days in detention. If my mother were here, she’d say God bless you both.”

Biden said he met with Kovrig and Spavor before his speech. He didn’t elaborate, and spokespeople did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Kovrig and Spavor will also attend the Friday dinner being hosted for the US president by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, three people familiar with the plans said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The case of the men, known as the “Two Michaels,” was seen in Canada as tantamount to hostage-taking and led to calls for both the US and Canadian governments to adopt a more confrontational tone in their relations with Beijing.

“We did not capitulate. We did not abandon our values. We doubled down and we rallied our allies against arbitrary detention and through that, with your support and your leadership, Mr. President, the rule of law prevailed and the Michaels came home,” Trudeau said in his own speech Friday.

Biden didn’t dwell on the issue or on China, though at one point he misspoke, saying “China” instead of Canada and drawing both laughter and groans from the chamber. “I applaud China — excuse me. I applaud Canada,” Biden said.

The presence of Kovrig and Spavor at the speech and dinner, during the first bilateral visit by a US president to Ottawa in 14 years, is a blaring signal to Beijing that the US and Canada believe the men were illegitimately detained and underscores the rising tensions between the two allies and China.

Those tensions were intensified by an incident involving an alleged Chinese spy balloon that was shot down after crossing the US. The balloon spurred a frenzied rush by the US and Canada, through NORAD, to recalibrate defense systems and also take down other unidentified objects in the sky.

Kovrig and Spavor were detained after Canada — acting on a US request — detained Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou. They were then freed shortly after Meng was released in 2021. The timing of the detentions left little doubt among Canadian and American officials that it was a response to Meng’s arrest.

Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Moscow this week to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a move the US has characterized as signaling support for Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.

Biden’s trip to Ottawa also comes at an awkward time for Trudeau, who is facing a scandal over alleged Chinese interference in the last two Canadian elections that returned his Liberals to power. A Toronto-area lawmaker resigned from the governing party’s caucus on Wednesday as a result.

