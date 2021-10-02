(Bloomberg) -- China said it placed former justice minister Fu Zhenghua under a disciplinary probe, as it investigates him for possible violation of laws.

The Central Commission for Disciplinary Inspection didn’t give further details in a statement on its website on Saturday. Fu was China’s justice minister from 2018 to 2020.

Earlier this week, Sun Lijun, a former vice minster of public security, was expelled from the party after being accused of “cultivating personal power and forming an interest group,” the members of which had taken control of a key government department.

In July last year, China launched a nationwide corruption purge in the country’s law and political system that covered police, prosecutors and courts to “thoroughly remove tumors” and make sure the justice system is “absolutely loyal and reliable.”

