Former Colombian President Calls on Venezuelan Troops to Overthrow Maduro

(Bloomberg) -- Colombia’s former President Alvaro Uribe has called on Venezuela’s armed forces to overthrow the government of President Nicolas Maduro.

“Soldiers of Venezuela, don’t go against your sister nation Colombia; turn your weapons against the Miraflores Presidential Palace to dislodge the dictatorship,” Uribe said in a video he posted on Twitter Wednesday.

Senator Uribe, who led Colombia from 2002 to 2010, is one of Colombia’s most powerful politicians, and a key ally of President Ivan Duque in Congress. U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said this week that Maduro had ordered troops to the border region in “an obvious effort at intimidation.”

--With assistance from Fabiola Zerpa.

To contact the reporter on this story: Matthew Bristow in Bogota at mbristow5@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Matthew Bristow at mbristow5@bloomberg.net, Robert Jameson

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.