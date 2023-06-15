You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole steps into top role at global strategy firm
The Canadian Press
Former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole has been named as the president and managing director of risk advisory firm ADIT North America.
The firm provides services to companies, investment funds and agencies that operate or invest globally.
It describes itself as specializing in strategic intelligence, business diplomacy, due diligence, security and compliance.
The regional branch of the Paris-based firm that O'Toole will helm encompasses operations in both Canada and Mexico.
O'Toole, who served in the cabinet of former prime minister Stephen Harper, announced in March that he would not return to the House of Commons after the summer break.
He was leader of the Conservative party from August 2020 until February 2022, when the Tory caucus voted him out after a disappointing result in the last federal election.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2023.
