(Bloomberg) -- A former Deutsche Bank AG executive was acquitted of helping to manipulate a benchmark interest rate by a London jury, as U.K. prosecutors failed to win the conviction of a high-level manager in its years-long rate-rigging probe.

Andreas Hauschild, a former senior banker in Frankfurt, was found not guilty Thursday. He was charged with conspiring with fellow Deutsche Bank trader Christian Bittar "the big fish in London," to fix the Euribor rate, which is tied to trillions of dollars worth of loans and derivatives.

The acquittal of the manager is a blow for the SFO, even as it steadily up notched up convictions of nine bankers in the probe. Hauschild, a 16-year veteran at Deutsche Bank, was among the most senior officials to be tried. Euribor is the euro interbank offered rate, a benchmark made up by submissions for dozens of lenders, who measure the cost of borrowing between each other.

Hauschild, 54, "ruled the roost" from his desk in Frankfurt where he managed the cash position for the bank, the Serious Fraud Office said. While he never directly set the rates, prosecutors alleged the managing director used the submissions to help his desk and his own trading positions.

He did this both in collusion with Bittar, who was himself convicted and sentenced to more than five years in prison, and sometimes in opposition when it suited his own wishes, the SFO said. In one message played to the jury, the executive responded to a Bittar message requesting a certain level of submission with a note that said "YES WE WILL DO."

