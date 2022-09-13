(Bloomberg) -- Bob Iger, the former chief executive officer of Walt Disney Co., will join New York-based venture capital firm Thrive Capital as a partner, the firm said in a blog post Tuesday.

Thrive Capital was co-founded by Josh Kushner, the brother of Jared Kushner, son-in-law and adviser to former US President Donald Trump. At the firm, Iger will mentor founders of startups in industries including health care, consumer technology and financial services, according to the post.

Iger was CEO at Disney from 2005 to 2020, and during that time the company acquired Pixar and Marvel and launched streaming service Disney+. He retired as executive chairman in December. Since then he’s invested in rapid-delivery startup Gopuff and toymaker Funko Inc.

Thrive’s past investments include Slack, Oscar Health Inc. and Robinhood Markets Inc.

Iger’s move was reported earlier by The Wall Street Journal.

