(Bloomberg) -- A Madagascar court ruled that former President Andry Rajoelina won the most votes in this month’s election, paving the way for a runoff against the ex-head of state he once deposed.

The former nightclub DJ won 39.2 percent of ballots in the Nov. 7 vote, against 35.4 percent for his closest rival, Marc Ravalomanana, the High Constitutional Court said Wednesday in a statement. The two will compete again in the final round on Dec. 19.

The now-outgoing president, Hery Rajaonarimampianina, received 8.8 percent. About 4.98 million valid ballots were cast, from about 9.95 million registered voters, the court said.

Madagascar, the world’s biggest vanilla grower and home to proven oil and mineral reserves, typically sees tense elections. Rajoelina overthrew Ravalomanana with the help of the Indian Ocean island nation’s military in 2009; both were barred from running in the 2013 election that brought Rajaonarimampianina to power.

