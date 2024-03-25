(Bloomberg) -- Michigan Republican John Moolenaar will lead the House Select Committee on Competition with China after the panel’s current chairman announced he’s leaving Congress next month.

The former chemist at Dow Chemical, whose Midland headquarters is located just outside his district, “will be an exceptional chairman” for the committee, according to House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Dow doesn’t disclose specific plants or asset values in China but the country is a top competitor and growth market for the company, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Jason Miner.

Moolenaar said he was looking forward to working with members of the committee, including its top Democrat, Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois.

“Together, we can help our country prepare for the challenges we face from the Chinese Communist Party and win the competition against the CCP,” he said in a statement.

Committee Chairman Mike Gallagher announced Friday that he is leaving Congress effective April 19, several months earlier than his original plan to retire at the end of his term.

The committee has no legislative authority but has used its public profile to convene meetings with tech, auto and financial industry executives. Under Gallagher’s leadership, it focused much of its efforts on the US’s economic competition with China.

The committee’s biggest achievement so far, with the assistance of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, was the swift House passage of a bill that would force a sale of the popular video-sharing app TikTok under penalty of a US ban. That legislation passed the House 352-65 but has since stalled out in the Senate.

