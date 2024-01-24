(Bloomberg) -- A new sugar firm established by former ED&F Man Holdings Ltd. traders agreed to buy operations of Chicago’s Pullman Sugar LLC as part of its entry into the North American sweetener market.

The acquisition is part of a rollout and first phase of the new venture, Verax Commodities LLC, the Chicago-based company said Wednesday in a statement. Terms weren’t disclosed. The deal gives Verax synergies and scale “to successfully service growing sugar needs across the US, Mexico and adjacent regional sugar markets,” the statement said.

Pullman owns industrial liquid sucrose production capacity, warehousing and transportation assets in Chicago as well as bulk handling, sugar packaging and powdered sugar manufacturing capabilities in Houston. Verax, which announced Wednesday the start of its sugar trading, processing and distribution activities, has regional offices in Houston and Mexico City.

Verax is led by President and Chief Executive Officer Mario Tobón, who previously worked at ED&F Man and Barry Callebaut AG. The firm appointed Pedro Figueroa, who previously worked for Michigan Sugar Company, ASR Group and ED&F Man, as vice president of sales in the US.

Pullman’s president, Brandon Boomsma, will become Verax’s chief strategy officer once the transaction closes.

