Former FAA Official Nominated by Biden to Lead Aviation Agency

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden has nominated a former high-ranking US aviation official to become the next chief of the Federal Aviation Administration.

Michael Whitaker, who served as the FAA’s deputy administrator from 2013 to 2016 and has held multiple positions in industry, was announced Thursday by the White House as Biden’s choice to lead the nation’s aviation regulator. He must receive Senate approval before taking the job, which carries a five-year term.

Whitaker’s nomination comes more than a year after the previous leader of the FAA resigned. Biden’s last pick for the post, Denver International Airport Chief Executive Officer Phil Washington, withdrew from consideration last spring after facing opposition from lawmakers.

In June, acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen left the agency as well, and the Transportation Department’s Deputy Secretary Polly Trottenberg was named the acting FAA chief while also maintaining her position at DOT.

Industry leaders and others have been calling on the administration to fill the job as the FAA addresses critical issues, including a shortage of air-traffic controllers and aging technology.

Whitaker is currently chief operating officer at Supernal LLC, Hyundai Motor Co.’s division attempting to develop urban-air taxis. He previously worked as a consultant and as senior vice president at United Airlines Holdings Inc.

Industry and labor groups praised Whitaker and urged the Senate to confirm him quickly.

“A permanent, confirmed FAA Administrator is needed to provide leadership, stability and vision” for the aviation system, Airlines for America President Nicholas Calio said in an emailed statement.

“Perhaps more than any other time in aviation history, it is urgent that we have a confirmed FAA Administrator,” Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA union, said in a press release.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.