49m ago
Former FBI Official Charged With Violating Russia Sanctions
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- A retired FBI official was charged with working for businessman Oleg Deripaska in violation of US sanctions against Russia.
Charles McGonigal was charged Monday with conspiring to investigate a Russian rival of Deripaska in exchange for concealed payments, Manhattan US Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement Monday.
Also charged in the case was Sergey Shestakov, a US citizen who is a former Russian diplomat, according to the statement.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.