Former FBI Official Charged With Violating Russia Sanctions

(Bloomberg) -- A retired FBI official was charged with working for businessman Oleg Deripaska in violation of US sanctions against Russia.

Charles McGonigal was charged Monday with conspiring to investigate a Russian rival of Deripaska in exchange for concealed payments, Manhattan US Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement Monday.

Also charged in the case was Sergey Shestakov, a US citizen who is a former Russian diplomat, according to the statement.

