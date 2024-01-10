(Bloomberg) -- Randall Kroszner, a former Federal Reserve board governor, said that it’s too early to predict the central bank will cut interest rates in March — as many investors and economists expect — as the labor market remains strong.

“Markets got ahead of themselves,” said Kroszner, who was on the Fed board from 2006 to 2009 and is now a member of the Bank of England’s financial policy committee. He was speaking at a University of Chicago Booth School of Business event Wednesday. “It’s unlikely that they’re going to raise rates further but that doesn’t mean they’ll be cutting rates in March.”

“I just don’t see how we are gonna get out of this without the unemployment rate moving up a fair amount from where it is,” he said, adding that policymakers will want to avoid cutting rates too quickly and risk inflation creeping back up.

Investors are currently pricing in about 140 basis points of rate cuts this year, according to futures pricing, with a more than 60% chance of easing beginning at the Fed’s March meeting. Inflation moved down last year, fueling bets that the central bank will pivot from restrictive policy, but consumer prices perked up in November and the labor market remains healthy, a sign that price pressures remain.

Kroszner expects the economy to soften this year, as wage growth and higher business expenses reduce demand for labor. A slowdown will likely hit the economy by the middle of this year, he said, with the unemployment rate increasing “a fair amount” from current levels of 3.7% in December.

Raghuram Rajan, a Chicago Booth professor who was previously India’s central bank governor, echoed Kroszner. Speaking at the same economic event, Rajan said the Fed will keep rates at current levels until policymakers see slack in the labor market.

“The hopes of Fed cuts in March are way premature,” he said. “Markets are desperately trying to anticipate” potential cuts, he added.

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said later on Wednesday that monetary policy is tight enough to guide inflation towards the Fed’s 2% target, though more evidence was needed that it was cooling enough to warrant cuts.

