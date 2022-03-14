(Bloomberg) -- A former senior Federal Reserve researcher says the U.S. jobless rate of 3.8% in February is significantly below his estimate of full employment, one reason wage gains have picked up as the Fed prepares its first interest-rate increase since 2018.

John Roberts, a former deputy associate director at the Fed Board in Washington who oversaw its domestic economic modeling efforts, said in a blog post that the high level of job openings suggests there is less labor-market slack than meets the eye, which could be elevating inflation pressures.

“The bottom line is that the extra tightness from high job openings could be the equivalent of 1.25 percentage points on the unemployment rate, wrote Roberts, who retired from the Fed in May after 35 years at the central bank. “That’s a substantial difference and could help explain the high wage and price inflation in recent months.”

Fed officials estimate that the rate of unemployment that keeps supply and demand in balance is around 4%. But Roberts estimates that given the level of job openings, it could be more like 5.25%. That would be almost 1.5 percentage points above U.S. unemployment of 3.8% in February.

His calculations suggest the Fed would have to slow hiring and possibly reduce employment to put labor supply and demand back into balance, or the economy would have to generate more labor supply sometime soon. The employment to population ratio for people in prime working years is about a percentage point below the pre-pandemic peak of 80.5%, suggesting there are people who could still come back to the job market.

U.S. central bankers are expected to raise rates by a quarter-point increase this week to confront the highest inflation in four decades. Consumer prices rose 7.9% in the year through February.

Aside from under-estimating inflation pressures, the Fed policy makers also seem to have misjudged labor-market strength. The economy came into 2022 with a lot of labor market heat, with employers adding 1.2 million jobs in the first two months of this year alone. Job openings totaled 11.2 million January, just off a record high of 11.4 million the previous month.

Using their own model, Anna Wong and Eliza Winger of Bloomberg Economics, estimate that job openings and quit rates imply there is virtually zero slack left in the labor market which is now fully employed.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is apparently looking at similar data. “You have more than 1.7 job openings per unemployed person and that’s just -- that’s an overheated labor market,” Powell told Senator Tina Smith, a Minnesota Democrat, during a hearing on March 3. “And you know the level of quits is at its all-time high.”

