(Bloomberg) -- Former French Prime Minister Francois Fillon and his wife Penelope were found guilty after facing accusations they embezzled more than 1 million euros ($1.1 million) for a fake job she held as a parliamentary aide for about a decade.

Presiding Judge Nathalie Gavarino said Penelope Fillon’s job was without substance, in a ruling at a Paris criminal court on Monday.

