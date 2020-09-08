(Bloomberg) -- The U.K.’s Serious Fraud Office charged three former executives of G4S Care and Justice Services UK Ltd. for conspiring to defraud the Ministry of Justice over several years, the prosecutor said in a statement.

Richard Morris, former managing director at the firm, Mark Preston, former commercial director of its electronic monitoring business, and James Jardine, former finance manager and acting commercial director of its electronic monitoring business, have each been charged with seven counts of fraud in connection to false representations made to the ministry between 2009 and 2012, the SFO said Tuesday.

The former executives attended their first hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court and are due to appear at Southwark Crown Court next month.

