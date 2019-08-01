(Bloomberg) -- Some bankers try to reinvent themselves by turning into full-time winemakers, opening a restaurant or trading violins. Now, the 65-year-old former chief executive officer of a German regional lender is working hard to become a star on YouTube.

Manfred Herpolsheimer, who used to run Sparkasse Leverkusen in Western Germany, started his own channel in July after giving himself the nickname “Money Manni”. In his clips, he explains the financial world in simple terms, for example by taking a look at loans. He targets people under the age of 30.

“The idea has developed mainly in conversations with young people. They asked for explanatory videos on business and finance in an uncomplicated and understandable language”, said Herpolsheimer, who was CEO for 17 years until 2016. “I really enjoy sharing my experiences, being challenged. Even though that has almost become a full-time job.”

His goal is to put out one clip per week. Sundays are reserved for filming in the basement of his home, where he has set up a studio. Cutting follows on Monday, uploading to YouTube on Tuesday.

Herpolsheimer said in an interview that his aim isn’t to make money from the channel. “But if a sponsor shows up, we will not say no.” His first three videos were watched around 2,500 times during the first two weeks. “My kids say the clicks are not bad for a new YouTube channel.”

To contact the reporter on this story: Stephan Kahl in Frankfurt at skahl@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Erhard Krasny at ekrasny@bloomberg.net, Stephan Kahl

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.