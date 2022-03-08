(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire former Glencore Plc executive Aristotelis Mistakidis has cashed in on some of his stock in the world’s biggest commodity trader as the shares hit the highest level in more than a decade.

Mistakidis, the former head of copper trading at the company, was one of the senior trading executives who became billionaires overnight thanks to Glencore’s initial public offering in 2011.

Mistakidis cut his stake below 3%, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday. He previously owned 3.13%, the filing shows. Fellow former executive Daniel Mate also sold down his holding below 3% last month.

Glencore is currently trading at the highest level since 2011. Its stock had already benefited from the post-pandemic recovery and last year’s energy crunch, before surging in the last few weeks as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sparked a scramble for commodities. Many of its key commodities, from coal to copper and nickel are trading at record levels.

Mistakidis retired from Glencore in 2018. Earlier that year, he was among senior executives at Glencore’s Katanga Mining Ltd. unit that were fined and banned by Canada’s Ontario Securities Commission after the company misstated how much copper and cobalt it mined.

Mistakidis left the firm ahead of a wholesale changing of the guard at the company that included the departure of billionaire former Chief Executive Officer Ivan Glasenberg.

