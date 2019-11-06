(Bloomberg) -- Federal prosecutors charged a former United Auto Workers official who served on the board of General Motors Co. for his alleged role in a bribery and kickback scheme involving union funds, the latest scandal dogging UAW officials.

Joe Ashton, who resigned from GM’s board in December 2017, faces charges of violating money laundering and wire fraud laws less than a week after the head of the UAW took a leave of absence amid questions about his alleged role in a separate scandal.

The developments come as the union is negotiating new labor contracts with Ford Motor Co. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, and less than two weeks after the UAW reached a deal with GM on Oct. 25, ending a nearly six-week strike.

The acting head of the UAW, Rory Gamble, said in a statement the allegations against Ashton are “completely inexcusable,” and that the union remains focused on completing its negotiations for a four-year contract with Ford and Fiat Chrysler.

The criminal allegations against Ashton mark an expansion of a conspiracy probe that has led to guilty pleas by several officials at the union and Fiat Chrysler, and more recently has implicated UAW President Gary Jones, who stepped aside indefinitely on Saturday.

Jones has not been charged with a crime, but is a co-conspirator in an embezzlement case who government court filings identify as “UAW Official A,” the Detroit News reported last week, citing people familiar with the investigation that it did not name. He was similarly identified in a case involving his former aide, Bloomberg News reported in September, according to a person familiar with the federal probe who asked not to be identified.

The charges date from Ashton’s tenure as head of the UAW’s GM department, which he led from 2010 to 2014, prosecutors alleged in documents filed on Wednesday with the Eastern District of Michigan federal court. He allegedly conspired to award a $3.9 million union contract for 58,000 wrist watches to a vendor that then paid bribes and kickbacks to UAW officials, including Ashton.

Ashton’s attorney couldn’t be reached for immediate comment.

When Ashton left GM’s board, the union lost its sole representative on the automaker’s highest governing body. He had been nominated by The UAW Retiree Medical Benefits Trust, which acquired the seat as part of a post-bankruptcy restructuring, but forfeited that board representation after reducing its shareholdings in GM in 2018.

GM said in a statement that it is “deeply disturbed” by the allegations against its former board member, and that it was not aware of any illegal activity.

--With assistance from David Welch and Keith Naughton.

To contact the reporter on this story: Chester Dawson in Southfield at cdawson54@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Kevin Miller at kmiller@bloomberg.net, Chester Dawson

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.