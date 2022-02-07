(Bloomberg) -- A former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. banker and Olympic windsurfer reached a settlement in her sex discrimination suit with London-based Genesis Investment Management, according to the fund.

Sedef Koktenturk sued Genesis after she was fired following informal complaints about her management style. She claimed the fund applied double-standards toward male and female colleagues, and that if she were a man, her “success and direct approach” would have been prized by the firm.

Genesis denied the allegations. The settlement was reached before London employment judges published a decision in the trial, which concluded last week. Details of the agreement weren’t disclosed.

Genesis “has reached an amicable resolution of the Employment Tribunal claim of discrimination brought by Sedef Koktenturk, as a result of which Ms. Koktenturk has withdrawn her claim with no admission of liability by Genesis,” a spokesperson for Genesis said by email.

Koktenturk’s lawyer declined to comment.

During the case, Koktenturk also alleged the fund used the fact that she previously worked at the Goldman Sachs against her, telling her to remove any reference to it on her resume. That allegation didn’t form part of the sex-discrimination claim and Genesis denied it.

