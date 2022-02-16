(Bloomberg) -- Former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Southeast Asia chairman Tim Leissner is to take the stand Wednesday in the bribery trial of his former colleague Roger Ng to testify about the multibillion-dollar 1MDB scandal.

Leissner, 52, is due to testify in federal court in Brooklyn, New York, almost four years after he pleaded guilty to his role in the fraud that stretched from Asia to Wall Street. He is the U.S. government’s star witness against Ng, the only Goldman banker to go on trial for the bribery scheme prosecutors say was hatched by Malaysian financier Jho Low.

The 1MDB scandal included investigations in Asia, the U.S. and Europe and led to the ouster of Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak in 2018. Authorities spent years tracking about $4.5 billion that was allegedly siphoned from 1MDB and flowed into high-end art, real estate and a super yacht and helped fund the hit movie “The Wolf of Wall Street,” which chronicled an earlier era of financial crimes.

Ng is charged with two counts of conspiring to violate U.S. anti-bribery laws with Leissner and Low. Prosecutors claim he conspired to circumvent Goldman’s internal controls and engaged in a money-laundering plot with Leissner, who they say paid him $35 million to take part in the scheme.

Ng was head of investment banking in Malaysia for Goldman Sachs, and prosecutors said he introduced Leissner to Low. Ng’s lawyers have argued that he played no role in the scheme and that Leissner misled Goldman compliance officials about Low’s involvement in 1MDB bond transactions.

Leissner pleaded guilty in August 2018 to conspiring to violate U.S. anti-bribery laws and launder money. He admitted to bribing officials in Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates to get bond deals for Goldman. He was ordered to forfeit $44 million.

In opening statements on Monday, Ng’s lawyer Marc Agnifilo assailed Leissner’s credibility and argued he was a “double bigamist” who was testifying for the U.S. only to save himself.

Goldman Sachs in 2020 agreed to pay more than $5 billion, including a record $2.3 billion fine in the U.S., and entered its first-ever guilty plea for its role in the scandal. The bank got a deferred-prosecution agreement while its Malaysian unit pleaded guilty.

Leissner faces the possibility of decades in prison when he’s sentenced this year. Low is a fugitive.

The case is U.S. v. Low Taek Jho, 18-cr-538, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of New York (Brooklyn).

