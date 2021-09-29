(Bloomberg) -- A former senior analyst in Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s compliance division was accused by the Securities and Exchange Commission of illegally reaping hundreds of thousands of dollars in insider trading profits.

The SEC sued Jose Luis Casero Sanchez in Manhattan federal court on Wednesday, claiming he used his position in the bank’s Warsaw office to gain access to details of mergers, tender offers, financings and other confidential information from September 2020 to May 2021. The regulator said he made at least $471,700 through insider trading.

Goldman was not identified in the SEC complaint, but the bank confirmed that Casero Sanchez had worked there during the relevant time period.

“We condemn this egregious behavior, which violates our standards of conduct and business principles. We are fully cooperating with the SEC,” Goldman spokesman Patrick Scanlan said in a statement.

Casero Sanchez used trading accounts in his parents names to trade in 45 companies, the SEC alleges. The bank interviewed him about “certain suspicious activity” in May 2021, and a day later he resigned, according to the complaint.

The SEC noted he was responsible as compliance specialist “for implementing the investment bank’s policies and procedures designed to, among other things, ensure that its employees did not trade on material, nonpublic information.”

