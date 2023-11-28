(Bloomberg) -- Maria Vassalou, the former co-chief investment officer for Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s Multi-Asset Solutions, is joining Pictet Group, a Geneva-based investment firm that manages about $690 billion in assets.

She will be a head of the new “Pictet Institute” to be launched early next year, and will lead research on strategic asset allocation, portfolio construction and global economic and investment trends, according to people familiar with the matter.

Pictet and Vassalou declined to comment.

Vassalou left Goldman Sachs Asset Management in September, after more than two years at the Wall Street giant, where she managed investment policies and helped develop the firm’s macro outlook. In early 2023, Vassalou presciently predicted that the Federal Reserve would have to increase its target interest rate to 5.5% to tame inflation, above the consensus expectation at a time.

Before Goldman, she was a founder of Vassalou Capital Management, a partner and portfolio manager at Perella Weinberg Partners, and a global macro portfolio manager at Soros Fund Management. She also was an associate professor of finance at the Columbia University Graduate School of Business.

