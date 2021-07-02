(Bloomberg) -- A Manhattan townhouse belonging to a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. partner will be listed for sale Friday at $80 million -- a price that would set a record for the most expensive single-family home sale in the borough.

973 Fifth Ave., spanning seven floors and more than 15,000 square feet (1,400 square meters) across from Central Park, will reach the market this afternoon in a listing by Corcoran Group’s Leighton Candler.

The home is owned by a limited liability company connected to David Leuschen, according to legal and property records. Leuschen is the co-founder of energy investment firm Riverstone Holdings, and a former partner at Goldman Sachs who headed the bank’s global energy and power group.

He purchased the townhouse in 2012 for $42 million, property records show. A spokesman for Riverstone said Leuschen declined to comment.

The mansion, built in 1906, has been refurbished and updated for modern living, according to the listing. Located at the corner of 79th Street, its front is entirely on Fifth Avenue, on a block where building heights have been permanently restricted to never allow for high-rise apartments.

“At the very top of the residence, a marvelous rooftop garden and patio has been built, lifting you high above Central Park with open 180-degree views to the west side skyline and the soaring glass towers of midtown Manhattan,” the listing reads.

The mansion comes to market amid a revival for high-dollar Manhattan real estate. Last week, there were 35 contracts signed for homes priced at $4 million or higher, according to data from brokerage Olshan Realty. It was the 21st straight week with 30 or more deals in that price range, the longest stretch in data going back to 2006.

If sold at the asking price, 973 Fifth would set a record for Manhattan’s most expensive townhouse sale, according to Jonathan Miller, president of appraiser Miller Samuel Inc.

The current record is the $77 million sale of financier Phillip Falcone’s townhouse at 14-16 E. 67th St. in 2019.

