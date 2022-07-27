14h ago
Former GOP Congressman Pleads Not Guilty in Insider-Trading Case
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Former Republican Congressman Stephen Buyer pleaded not guilty to insider trading charges.
Buyer, who represented Indiana in the House from 1993 to 2011, entered his plea in a court appearance on Wednesday. He was charged Monday by federal prosecutors in New York with illegally trading on information about two mergers while working as a consultant after leaving office.
According to a parallel Securities and Exchange Commission case, Buyer learned of T-Mobile’s plans to acquire Sprint Corp. while providing consulting services to the former. The regulator said he received the confidential information from a T-Mobile government-affairs executive with whom he spoke on the phone and played golf just before purchasing Sprint stock.
The case is US v Buyer 22-cr-0397, US District Court for the Southern District of New York (Manhattan).
