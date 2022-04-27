(Bloomberg) -- Former Republican Representative Denver Riggleman has resigned from the committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol to work with a nonprofit organization in Ukraine.

Riggleman tweeted Wednesday: “It has been the honor of a lifetime to assist” the Jan. 6 committee and its chair and vice chair, “and now onto the next mission to help Ukraine. More news soon.”

Riggleman, who was a U.S. Air Force intelligence officer before running for Congress, lost re-election to his Virginia seat to a Republican primary challenger in 2020 despite then-President Donald Trump’s endorsement. He’s been a researcher and adviser to the committee, which has come to focus on Trump’s incitement of the riot and his actions while it was under way.

Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson reiterated Tuesday night that the panel will hold hearings in June, and issue a final report in early fall.

Riggleman was a Trump supporter during his time in Congress, but he was one of a small number of Republicans who quickly acknowledged Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, had tapped Riggleman last year to join the committee as a senior technical adviser. In part, the move was to soften GOP characterizations of the panel as politically one-sided. Just two of its nine members are Republicans and both of them -- Liz Cheney, of Wyoming, and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois -- were chosen Pelosi. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy pulled his nominees to the committee.

Riggleman was known for a bipartisan streak, and for speaking with uncommon candor about some of the then-president’s behavior, including Trump’s embrace, he said, of “groups that are just anti-American” such as QAnon.

