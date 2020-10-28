Former Homeland Security Aide Reveals Himself as ‘Anonymous’

(Bloomberg) -- A former Department of Homeland Security official revealed himself Wednesday as “Anonymous,” the administration official who wrote an unsigned 2018 op-ed and 2019 book critical of President Donald Trump.

The official, Miles Taylor, has already emerged as a public critic of the president. He resigned as chief of staff to the Homeland Security secretary in 2019 and published a book anonymously, “A Warning.”

He announced he is “Anonymous” in a tweet and a post on the website Medium.

In August, Taylor recorded an advertisement criticizing the president for the group Republican Voters Against Trump.

