Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Will Run Again for Congress in 2024

(Bloomberg) -- Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will seek reelection to her San Francisco congressional seat in 2024.

Pelosi announced her intention to run again in a social media post Friday on X, the platform previously known as Twitter. She informed donors at a breakfast earlier in the day, a person familiar said.

“Now more than ever our City needs us to advance San Francisco values and further our recovery,” Pelosi said in the post. “Our country needs America to show the world that our flag is still there, with liberty and justice for ALL.”

Politico previously reported that she would seek another term.

Pelosi announced in November 2022 that she wouldn’t run again for Democratic leader, stepping aside to make the way for Representative Hakeem Jeffries of New York to ascend to the powerful post.

Before Pelosi first took the speaker’s gavel in 2007, women had served as Supreme Court justices and in top Cabinet roles — but none had commanded their party.

