(Bloomberg) -- Republican Carly Fiorina says she will vote for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in November.

The former chief executive officer of HP Inc ran for the Republican nomination in 2016 against Donald Trump. She said she has struggled about whether to go public with her decision in an interview with The Atlantic magazine published Thursday.

“I’ve been very clear that I can’t support Donald Trump,” she said. “And elections are binary choices.”

Fiorina added that Biden was a “person of humility and empathy and character” and that “character counts.”

She’s not the first presidential and vice presidential candidate to later endorse the other party’s nominee. Former Democratic-turned-independent Senator Joe Lieberman backed his longtime friend John McCain in 2008.

