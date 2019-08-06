1h ago
Former India External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj Dies
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Former Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj died Tuesday of a cardiac arrest at the age of 67, Press Trust of India reported.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called her passing “a personal loss.”
