(Bloomberg) -- India’s former finance minister and a senior leader of the main opposition Congress party, Palaniappan Chidambaram, has been arrested by the country’s federal investigative agency for alleged irregularities during his tenure as finance minister.

Chidambaram and his Congress party have accused the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of targeting opposition leaders, calling the action a “political vendetta.”

A lawyer with a degree from Harvard Business School, Chidambaram is one of the most prominent members of the Congress party and is a lawmaker in the upper house of parliament.

He’s been facing allegations since May 2017, when the Central Bureau of Investigation registered a case against his son and unknown officials from the finance ministry for corruption and irregularities in an overseas investment approval when Chidambaram was the finance minister in 2007. Since then, the Enforcement Directorate which investigates financial crimes has also begun investigating a case of alleged money laundering.

Chidambaram had sought interim protection in both cases, however the Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to grant him bail, saying he appeared to be “kingpin” and “key conspirator” of the alleged scam.

Now 73, he was finance minister for more than six years in Manmohan Singh’s Congress-led coalition government until 2014 and was also the country’s home minister following the November 2008 terrorist attacks in Mumbai.

Chidambaram could not be reached for comment. Earlier he denied all allegations and said the government has been intimidating him to silence his criticisms of the Modi administration.

