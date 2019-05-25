(Bloomberg) -- Naresh Goyal, former chairman of grounded Jet Airways India Ltd., and his wife were stopped from boarding an international flight on Saturday by immigration officials at Mumbai’s airport, PTI reported, citing sources who weren’t identified.

The two were scheduled to fly to Dubai on an Emirates Airline flight at 3:35 p.m. local time, the news agency said.

Goyal, a former ticketing agent who went on to build one of India’s biggest airlines, stepped down as chairman of the cash-strapped carrier two months ago amid pressure from creditors. The resignation marked the end of an era as Goyal was widely seen as a pioneer in India’s fast-growing aviation industry. Jet Airways has been grounded since April after running out of cash.

He left after his flagship company, partly owned by Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways PJSC, fell victim to the emergence of budget carriers offering base fares as low as 2 cents.

To contact the reporter on this story: Linus Chua in Los Angeles at lchua@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Matthew G. Miller at mmiller144@bloomberg.net, Steve Geimann

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.