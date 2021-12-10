(Bloomberg) -- Josh Bellamy, a former wide receiver for the New York Jets, was sentenced to 37 months in prison for fraudulently obtaining more than $1.2 million in U.S. pandemic relief funds and using it to buy jewelry and stay at a hotel casino.

Bellamy, 32, pleaded guilty to the charges against him in June. Federal prosecutors in Miami said the National Football League veteran falsified documents and used bogus information to get the loan, and that he later admitted using the money on personal expenses and a kickback to an associate who helped prepare the application.

In addition to the prison term, he was ordered to repay the paycheck protection loans.

Bellamy, a nine-year NFL player who also spent five seasons with the Chicago Bears, was released by the Jets last year shortly before he was charged in the loan scam.

