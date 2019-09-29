(Bloomberg) -- China expelled Jiangxi Copper Co.’s former general manager Wu Yuneng from the Communist Party and public office for “serious violations” of laws and discipline.

Authorities said Wu accepted gifts illegally and attended banquets that may affect his execution of official duties, suspecting him of bribery, according to a Sept. 27 statement on the website of China’s Central Commission for Discipline Inspection. They also claimed he played golf with public funds.

Other allegations against Wu include running firms in violation of regulations and seeking benefits for his relative’s business activities. The charges will be referred to the public prosecutor for handling in accordance with laws.

Wu, 57, was appointed as general manager of Jiangxi Copper in 2017. The company said last year that he left the role due to “work change.”

Several calls to Jiangxi Copper went unanswered, and the company didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request seeking comment.

