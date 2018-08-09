1h ago
Former Judge Finishes Review of Documents Seized From Michael Cohen
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- A retired judge has completed her review of materials seized by the FBI from Michael Cohen, the former personal attorney and fixer to President Donald Trump.
Barbara Jones said in a court filing Thursday that she has "concluded her review" of the items.
